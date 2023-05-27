SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

