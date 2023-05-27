Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $71.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

