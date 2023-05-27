Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $218.38

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.38 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 218.68 ($2.72). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.71), with a volume of 60,276 shares traded.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £214.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

Securities Trust of Scotland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.