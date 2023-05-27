Sei Investments Co. Acquires 101,991 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $39,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

