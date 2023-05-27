Sei Investments Co. Has $39.78 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Ventas worth $39,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ventas by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 760,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of VTR opened at $42.88 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -238.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

