Sei Investments Co. Has $42.61 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,113 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $42,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

