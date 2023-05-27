Sei Investments Co. Has $50.71 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,960 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $50,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

