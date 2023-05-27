Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Everest Re Group worth $49,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $350.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.00. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

