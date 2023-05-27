Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,993 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BMY opened at $63.82 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.