Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 446,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $51,054.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,630.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 20,511 shares of company stock valued at $61,240 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 119,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,617. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.23). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

