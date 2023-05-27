SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 1,450,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SGHHF remained flat at C$14.26 during trading hours on Friday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$14.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.70.

Get SG Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.