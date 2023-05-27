Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,033.5 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGIOF remained flat at $44.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $56.02.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.