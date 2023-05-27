Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$81.58 and last traded at C$80.69. Approximately 3,075,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,061,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.67.

Shopify Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$69.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

