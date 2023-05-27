Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Grows By 48.9%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 16,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Artelo Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

