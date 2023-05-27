Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Grows By 48.9%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 16,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.
ARTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
