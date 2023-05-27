Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Decreases By 28.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYL remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

