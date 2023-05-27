Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Expands By 66.7%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
bebe stores Price Performance
OTCMKTS BEBE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,899. bebe stores has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.
About bebe stores
