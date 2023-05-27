Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Drops By 26.9%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of BKSY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 705,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,133. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.68. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.79 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 102.53% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,630 shares of company stock valued at $125,482. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13,779.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

Further Reading

