Short Interest in Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Increases By 100.0%

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

Shares of CPKF remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

