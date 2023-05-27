Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Increases By 375.0%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CLPXY stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.12. 6,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,848. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of C$10.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.16.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
