Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Grows By 50.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CZBS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. 1,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

