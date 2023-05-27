Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Grows By 50.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of CZBS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. 1,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $49.00.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
