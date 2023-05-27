Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Declines By 48.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CHEOY stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 19th were paid a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Saturday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.84%.
Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
