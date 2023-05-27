Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Decreases By 26.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Criteo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. 171,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,638. Criteo has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,114 shares of company stock worth $3,594,302. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

