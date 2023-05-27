Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 234.0%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DLY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 132,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,318. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $15.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.