Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Rises By 244.4%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. 4,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

