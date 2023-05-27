Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Declines By 27.3%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 321,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.7 days.

Shares of EGHSF remained flat at $27.46 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

