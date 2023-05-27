Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rises By 197.9%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, an increase of 197.9% from the April 30th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of ESVIF remained flat at $1.57 during midday trading on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.