Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rises By 197.9%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, an increase of 197.9% from the April 30th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Ensign Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of ESVIF remained flat at $1.57 during midday trading on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
