Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Grows By 27.7%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285. Fibra Terrafina has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.
About Fibra Terrafina
