Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Grows By 27.7%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285. Fibra Terrafina has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

