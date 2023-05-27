Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Expands By 204.7%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the April 30th total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $11,721,510,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $12,215,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTGC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 1,008,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,274. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

