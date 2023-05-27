Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Drops By 63.1%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.4 %

VKI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,966. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

