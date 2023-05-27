Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Drops By 63.1%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.4 %
VKI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,966. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $9.99.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
