Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Declines By 64.3%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $9.50 during trading on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

