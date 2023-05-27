Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Drops By 29.0%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 28,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,816,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 7.6 %
SQQQ traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 164,323,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,297,734. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
