Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Drops By 29.0%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 28,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,816,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 7.6 %

SQQQ traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 164,323,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,297,734. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

