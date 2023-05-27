Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Decreases By 29.3%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

SGLDF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

