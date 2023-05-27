Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Decreases By 29.3%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance
SGLDF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
About Sabre Gold Mines
