Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Rises By 142.4%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SFS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get SFS Group alerts:

SFS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSLF remained flat at $112.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $112.80 and a twelve month high of $112.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.