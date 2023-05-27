Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rises By 158.1%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDXAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

Sodexo Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

See Also

