Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Declines By 28.2%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.

SULZF stock remained flat at $85.68 during midday trading on Friday. Sulzer has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $86.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

