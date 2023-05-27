Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Declines By 28.2%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.
Sulzer Price Performance
SULZF stock remained flat at $85.68 during midday trading on Friday. Sulzer has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $86.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.
Sulzer Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sulzer (SULZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.