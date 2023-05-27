Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Declines By 28.2%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.

Sulzer Price Performance

SULZF stock remained flat at $85.68 during midday trading on Friday. Sulzer has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $86.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Sulzer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.