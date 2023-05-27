Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expands By 141.0%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the April 30th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SYBX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 67,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.00. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 5,952.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synlogic by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 60.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.
