Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Decreases By 81.2%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical Trading Up 12.5 %

OTCMKTS TOMDF traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510,833. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.04.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on the development of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, and the distribution of comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening. It is also involved in the activities of breast cancer test, such as TM-B1 and TM-B2.

