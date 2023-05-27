Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 30.4%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 6.0 %

TOMZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 87,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

