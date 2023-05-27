Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Grows By 166.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANNZ remained flat at $25.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

