Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Drops By 48.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VQS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth about $800,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VQS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of VIQ Solutions in a report on Friday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

VIQ Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

About VIQ Solutions

Shares of VQS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.24. 84,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,026. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

