Short Interest in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Grows By 50.7%

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 462,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

