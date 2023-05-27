Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Drops By 66.1%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of WIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 24,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $11.09.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.