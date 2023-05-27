Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Drops By 66.1%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of WIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 24,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

