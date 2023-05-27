Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $171.64 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $171.64 million and approximately $717,554.31 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,768.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00329608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00563222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00423230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,155,002,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

