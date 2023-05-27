Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Now Covered by CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

SILK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

SILK opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,672. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

