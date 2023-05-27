SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in May

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Friday. 734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
