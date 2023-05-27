SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in May

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Friday. 734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

