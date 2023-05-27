Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average is $148.12. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $311,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.