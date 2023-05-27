SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Tops $45.12 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $45.12 million and $132,817.78 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,781,065,358 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

