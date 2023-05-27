Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.8 %

SOHO opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.