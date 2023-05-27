S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $360.78 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.