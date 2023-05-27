SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 980.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $1,756,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $170.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

